Aldebaran Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

NYSE:HD traded down $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.50. 94,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,819. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

