Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.98. 615,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,888,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $408.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

