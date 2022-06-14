Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.26. 229,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,359,291. The stock has a market cap of $214.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

