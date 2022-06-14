Aldebaran Financial Inc. Invests $207,000 in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

ATSG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.54. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.93 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 7,240 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $230,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $65,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,635 shares of company stock valued at $84,652 and have sold 8,123 shares valued at $257,782. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

