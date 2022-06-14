Aldebaran Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,325,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,969 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,984,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,829,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. 6,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -55.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

