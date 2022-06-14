Aldebaran Financial Inc. Purchases 665 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.85.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.25. The company had a trading volume of 33,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,995. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

