Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. 13,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,324. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $97.23 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

