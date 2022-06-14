Allstate Corp Acquires 23,322 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 156.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after acquiring an additional 72,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after acquiring an additional 289,381 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after buying an additional 1,054,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,441,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,435,000 after buying an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MMC stock opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.63. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.86 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

