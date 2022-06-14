Allstate Corp Acquires 43,930 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 410.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $124.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $122.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

