Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allstate Corp grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 402.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,293,537,000 after acquiring an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,295,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Lam Research by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,063,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $764,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $447.08 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $567.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $674.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

