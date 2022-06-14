Allstate Corp Buys 25,386 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Allstate Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 956.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,040 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,386 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $141.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.97. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.73 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,827 shares of company stock worth $61,333,418 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

