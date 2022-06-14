Allstate Corp Buys 55,450 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,450 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.09.

NYSE ORCL opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.55. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

