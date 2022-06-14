Allstate Corp Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 525.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Autodesk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Griffin Securities dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

ADSK stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.16 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

