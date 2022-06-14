Allstate Corp Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 376.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,896 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE A opened at $116.28 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.64 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

