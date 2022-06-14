Allstate Corp Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 909.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,354 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

NYSE COP opened at $111.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

