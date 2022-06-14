Allstate Corp Purchases 5,141 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $555,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $854.31.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $616.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $700.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $730.59. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $614.58 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

