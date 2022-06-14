Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $754,814,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after acquiring an additional 184,833 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,151.20. 8,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,224. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,377.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,634.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,352 shares of company stock valued at $62,074,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.