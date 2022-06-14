Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.18% of Alphabet worth $3,409,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,369.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,628.47.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

