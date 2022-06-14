Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

