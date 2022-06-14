Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the third quarter worth $211,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

