Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
AAMC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.08. Altisource Asset Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $18.70.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.