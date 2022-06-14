Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Boosted by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.64.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.54. 1,233,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,383,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

