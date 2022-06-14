AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Shares Down 3.5%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.02 and last traded at $35.02. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

AMVMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group to €55.00 ($57.29) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments, AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

