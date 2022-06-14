Analysts Set ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) PT at $55.43

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on ITV from GBX 0.95 ($0.01) to GBX 0.85 ($0.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ITVPY stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. ITV has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3843 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

