Analysts Set Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Sidoti lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of SR stock opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. Spire had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $228,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after acquiring an additional 498,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth $26,396,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

