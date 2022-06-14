Analysts Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Target Price at $30.67

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a current ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $877.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,763,235.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,536,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,772,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,927 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,932,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,592,000 after acquiring an additional 976,635 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,822,000 after acquiring an additional 537,385 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,614,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

