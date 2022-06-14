Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Price Target at GBX 72.56

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 75.33 ($0.91).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 78 ($0.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.81) to GBX 75 ($0.91) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.76) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 95 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

LON:TLW opened at GBX 53.80 ($0.65) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.80). The stock has a market cap of £773.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

