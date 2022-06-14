Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

