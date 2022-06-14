Anyswap Price Reaches $3.47 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Anyswap has a market cap of $64.61 million and $525,939.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00016193 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Anyswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

