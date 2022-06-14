Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

APPN stock opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $149.82.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 750,030 shares of company stock valued at $35,173,651 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,983 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

