Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Aptiv by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,280,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,738,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.07. 21,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.94.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,535 shares of company stock worth $1,593,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

