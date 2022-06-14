Ares Management Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 59.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.61. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 75,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,482,060.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,286,327.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,245,590 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,553. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after buying an additional 91,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.