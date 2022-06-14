ARMOR Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $18,748.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00425485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046597 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00551174 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.