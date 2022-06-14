Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Position Lessened by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $48,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

AWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AWI traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,442. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.