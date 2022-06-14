Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,728 Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 190,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,888,226. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

