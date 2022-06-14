Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,709 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Regency Centers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 164,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $7,899,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 10,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

