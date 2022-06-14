Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. City Office REIT comprises about 0.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth $13,199,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 199,688 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1,745.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 195,365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

CIO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.18. 5,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $486.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

