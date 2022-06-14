Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 1,847.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,306,000 after buying an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,359,000 after buying an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,278.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 50,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $7,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

AIZ traded up $3.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,227. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.18 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

