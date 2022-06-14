Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,635. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $58.55.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.29%.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

