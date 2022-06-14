Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,840 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 213.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,943,000 after acquiring an additional 787,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,508,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,301,000 after buying an additional 177,383 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 303,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 163,396 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,183,000 after buying an additional 55,904 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,589. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.67. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

