Arrow Investment Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Robert Half International accounts for 0.4% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,018,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Robert Half International by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 44,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,770. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.46. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.33.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

