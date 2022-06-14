Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 42.44%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 362.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARWR. Robert W. Baird raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

