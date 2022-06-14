Arweave (AR) 1-Day Volume Hits $42.37 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $294.86 million and approximately $42.37 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $8.83 or 0.00039618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

