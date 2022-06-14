Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.82

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 71918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,700.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%.

About Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

