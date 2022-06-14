Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Capitalization Achieves $409,656.25

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $409,656.25 and approximately $119,230.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.94 or 0.00442385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00057095 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,322.90 or 1.64585439 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

