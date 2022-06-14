Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $396,116.43 and approximately $105,065.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

