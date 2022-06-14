AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on T. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of T traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. 744,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,666,904. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

