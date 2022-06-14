Automata Network Price Reaches $0.15 (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $26.67 million and approximately $37.55 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.00385830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00042517 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.32 or 0.00513618 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

