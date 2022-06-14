AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.34% of AutoZone worth $579,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in AutoZone by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $2,028.63. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,243. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,374.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,054.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,995.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,482 shares of company stock worth $15,767,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

