Avenir Corp Buys Shares of 17,500 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Avenir Corp purchased a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,580,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

NASDAQ PRVA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $25.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,145. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.68.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,788.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,748.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $2,841,100. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

