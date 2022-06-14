Avenir Corp Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Avenir Corp grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Copart comprises 4.5% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avenir Corp’s holdings in Copart were worth $59,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,007. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.27 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $126.35. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.